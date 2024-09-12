Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 12, 2024 08:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 08:48 PM

15 hurt as autorickshaw drivers clash with traders

30 autorickshaws, five shops vandalised
At least 15 people were injured in a clash between autorickshaw drivers and shop owners of City Supermarket shopping complex in Bandarbazar area of Sylhet city this afternoon.

Around 30 autorickshaws and five shops were also vandalised in the incident that ensued around 1:30pm and continued for two hours following an altercation between the drivers and traders over parking of vehicles in front of the market.

Army and police personnel later reached the spot and brought the situation under control, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

Several traders alleged that the autorickshaw drivers have long been parking in front of the market's entrance despite repeated appeals of the market authority.

Some drivers, however, alleged that they decided to sit in a meeting to solve the issue, but the traders suddenly started vandalising vehicles, which led to the clash.

Confirming the matter, Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said, "Representatives of both parties will sit in a meeting with district administration tonight (Thursday) to solve the problem."

