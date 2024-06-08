Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:19 AM

15 hurt in AL factional clash

At least 15 people were injured in a clash between two groups of Awami League in Chattogram's Anwara upazila yesterday.

According to locals, one of the groups is loyal to Deputy Minister for Finance Wasika Ayesha Khan and the other is a supporter of former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

Of the injured, Anwara upazila unit AL president MA Mannan was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Witnesses said the clash ensued when both groups brought out separate processions in front of Boirag Community Centre around 4:30pm welcoming the national budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

SM Shafiullah, superintendent of police (SP) in Chattogram, told The Daily Star that the situation is now under control as police dispersed both groups.

