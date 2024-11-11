15 HC judges barred from judicial duties: Lawyer seeks info under RTI

A lawyer today submitted an application to the Supreme Court (SC) registrar general under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to know why 15 High Court judges have been kept away from judicial functions.

SC lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond placed the application to the SC registrar general with the names of 15 HC judges, who are not being allowed to perform judicial activities.

The 15 judges are Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury, Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque, Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque, Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan, Justice Naima Haider, Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif, Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar, Justice Ashish Ranjan Das, Justice Khizir Hayat, Justice SM Maniruzzaman, Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman, Justice Shahed Nuruddin, Justice Md Aminul Islam, and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon.

Among them, Justice Salma and Justice Ataur have been appointed during the regime of BNP-led alliance government and remaining 13 judges were appointed during Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Eunus told The Daily Star that the SC registrar general is supposed to give him the information in 21 days under the Right to Information Act.

"If the Supreme Court registrar general does not response to my application, I will move a writ petition before the High Court seeking necessary directives on this issue," he said.

However, Justice Salma, Justice Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Zahirul have been kept away from the bench functions for five years in the wake of an inquiry against them.

The next 12 High Court judges have been excluded from judicial proceedings from October 20 amid the demand from the agitating students.

The SC administration has not yet disclosed the details of the reasons behind keeping the judges away from the judicial activities. The administration recently is a press release said the information about some of the judges is being scrutinised as the Supreme Judicial Council led by the chief justice has been formed after the SC delivered its verdict on the constitution's 16th amendment case on October 20.

Only Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has the authority to constitute the benches of the Appellate and High Court Division under the constitution.

On October 16, over a thousand students besieged the HC premises demanding removal of "pro-Awami League fascist judges". On that day, SC Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan told the protesting students that 12 judges will not be given benches for now. Then, the agitating students postponed their demonstrations.

The development came over two months after the then chief justice Obaidul Hassan and five other judges of the Appellate Division of the SC stepped down amid students' demonstrations demanding their resignations following the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

On August 10, when the SC judges were forced to resign, the students also demanded resignations of "pro-Awami League High Court judges". A BNP delegation met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus for a political dialogue on October 4. They placed several demands including the removal of "partisan judges" from the HC.

Meanwhile, President Mohammed Shahabuddin on October 8 appointed 23 additional judges to the HC.