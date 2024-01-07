Crime & Justice
Sun Jan 7, 2024 12:57 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:05 PM

15 arson attacks reported in 12 hours till 6am

Representational image

At least 15 arson attacks were reported in the 12 hours preceding the start of the national election this morning, according to Fire Service statistics.

Four educational institutions designated as polling centres, three buses, three lorries, one truck, one private car, two motorcycles, a commissioner's office, and a boat were set on fire till 6:00am this morning, it added.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Two arson attacks were reported in Dhaka division, three each in Chattogram and Mymensingh divisions, four in Barisal division and one each in Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

At least 30 fire engines worked to douse the blazes, the data showed.

