144 firearms recovered in 10 days, 64 arrested

The joint drive comprising law enforcement and security agencies arrested 64 people and recovered 144 firearms in the last 10 days.

The recovered weapons include eight revolvers, 41 pistols, 11 rifles, 17 shotguns, five pipe guns, 19 shutter guns, 10 LG guns, 22 guns, one AK-47, one gas gun, one Chinese rifle, one airgun, one tear gas launcher, three SMGs and three single barrel breech loader firearms, said a text message sent by Police Headquarters today.

On August 25, the interim government suspended licences issued to civilians during the tenure of the AL government -- January 6, 2009 to August 5, 2024 -- and directed to submit the firearms to nearby police stations by September 3.

After the timeframe, those firearms are to be deemed illegal.

The joint drive comprising the members of the armed forces, BGB, Coast Guard, police, Rab, and Ansar, will also recover illegal firearms and the firearms and bullets looted from different police stations and security forces after the fall of Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media) of PHQ, earlier said the joint drives are targeting three categories of firearms -- those stolen or lost from the police, SSF, and other security forces; firearms with suspended licences; and illegal firearms.

According to PHQ database, 5,818 firearms and 6,07,262 bullets were looted from police, different police stations, and establishments. Of those, 3,933 guns and 3,12,857 bullets were recovered by 12:00am on September 5, according to a home ministry notification.

The guns include rifles (Chinese), SMGs, pistols, shotguns, teargas launchers, and signal pistols.