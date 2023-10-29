143 fishermen detained for violating hilsa ban

A total of 143 fishermen were detained for defying the hilsa ban in the Padma-Meghna sanctuary under Chandpur in separate drives conducted in the last 24 hours till yesterday afternoon.

Among them, 104 fishermen were detained by naval police and 39 were detained in a joint operation of Sadar and Haimchar Upazila Task Force.

Md Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Chandpur Sadar Naval Police confirmed the matter to The Daily Star yesterday.

During the drives, a total of 809,000 metres of illegal nets, 634 kg of hilsa, and 36 fishing boats were seized.

Moreover, 80 fishermen were handed various jail terms, eight were fined a total of Tk 34,000, and 17 were released as they were minors. Besides, relevant cases were filed against 38 fishermen.

The errant fishermen were sent to jail, the confiscated hilsa were distributed to local orphanages and poor people, the illegal nets were destroyed by fire, and the seized boats were taken into police custody.

With the aim of ensuring safe breeding, the government has banned the catching, selling, hoarding, and transporting of all types of fish, including hilsa, from October 12 till November 2 in the 70km sanctuary of Padma-Meghna in Chandpur.