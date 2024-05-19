14-year-old schoolgirl raped in Pabna

A 14-year-old schoolgirl was raped by a local youth at a village in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna on Friday night, according to a police complaint.

Md Jalal Uddin, officer-in-charge of the police station, said the victim's family filed a case against five people with Sujanagar Police Station yesterday.

The prime accused is Barek Mondol, 25, of Vatpara village. Four more persons were also accused of abetting the crime.

The eighth-grader was sent to Pabna General Hospital for medical attention.

Quoting the case statement, the OC said the five accused including Barek kidnapped the girl when she went out of the house Friday night.

Barek, along with his associates, took her to a nearby secluded place and raped her there, the OC said quoting the case statement.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and rescued her. The accused fled the scene afterwards.

Police are conducting drives to arrest the culprits.