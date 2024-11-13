14 RMG factories closed as workers resume protest

At least 14 readymade garment factories in Gazipur remained closed yesterday over a dispute between authorities and workers over payment of arrears and other benefits, said police.

Of them, five factories are owned by TNZ Group namely -- TNZ Apparels Limited, Basic Clothing Limited, Apparels Plus, Basic Knitwear Limited, and Apparel Art Limited, said Mosharraf Hossain, assistant superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police.

Demanding arrears, workers of these factories had been protesting on the street since Saturday morning, blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

Although the workers withdrew from the highway Monday night, the five factories remained closed yesterday, said police and workers.

Meanwhile, workers of two factories--MM Knitwear Ltd and Mamun Knitwear Ltd -- in the Konabari area started work abstention around noon yesterday, demanding the reinstatement of the workers who were recently sacked.

Workers of Swadhin Garments in the Konabari Zarun area, who have been protesting for the last three days, demanding arrears, took position in front of the factory's main gate around 11:30am yesterday and resumed their demonstration.

Workers of Quasem Lamps Ltd in the Konabari Baimail area, who have been protesting for the last two days, demanding their due benefits, including overtime allowance and attendance bonus, also resumed their agitation programme yesterday morning.

Authorities of these four factories announced a general holiday immediately after the workers resumed protesting yesterday, said workers and police.

However, the specific reason for the closure of five other factories could not be known, said Mosharraf Hossain.

But Superintendent of Police (Gazipur Industrial Police-2) Md Sarwar Alam told The Daily Star that the factories were closed as the owners could not reach consensus over workers' demands.

Later in the evening, traffic slowed down on Dhaka-Tangail highway, when workers of Beximco Industrial Park Factory started demonstrating at Chakraborty Bus Station area in Kashimpur around 7:00pm, demanding due salaries.

The agitating workers set fire to tyres on the road and partially vandalised one of the gates to the factory, said SP Sarwar.

"We're talking to workers to try and get them to withdraw from the road," he told The Daily Star around 8:30pm last night.