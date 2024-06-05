14 Money Laundering Cases: PK Halder’s associate Bashudeb, his wife sent to jail

A Dhaka court yesterday sent Bashudeb Banerjee, an associate of PK Halder and the then director of International Leasing and Financial Services (ILFS), and his wife Papia Banerjee, also a director of the institution, to jail after rejecting their bail petitions in 14 money laundering cases.

Prashanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, a former managing director of NRB Global Bank, is reportedly involved in Tk 10,000 crore loan scam. He was arrested in Ashoknagar, India on May 14, 2022.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after the couple surrendered before it, seeking bail in the cases, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol.

Earlier on May 23, the Supreme Court directed the couple to surrender before the trial court concerned by June 4 in connection with money laundering cases against them.

The apex court also scrapped the High Court orders that on May 9 granted anticipatory bail to Bashudeb and Papia in 14 and five money laundering cases respectively.

It asked the lower court concerned to dispose of the bail petitions if Bashudeb and Papia filed the petition after surrendering in accordance with the law.

On May 9, the HC granted anticipatory bail to Bashudeb in 14 cases and Papia in five cases for six weeks, saying that they cannot go aboard without permission from the court.

The ACC filed the cases in 2021 on charge of laundering Tk 750 crore.