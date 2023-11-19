14 injured in BNP men-police clash in Sunamganj

At least seven BNP men, five police personnel and two journalists were injured during a clash between the party activists and police in Sunamganj this morning.

The clash took place for an hour from around 11:00am after BNP activists and its affiliated organisations brought out a procession at Arefinnagar under Sunamganj municipality, our Sylhet correspondent reports.

Nurul Islam Nurul, general secretary of Sunamganj district unit of BNP, said, "At least seven of our activists sustained injuries when police obstructed and attacked our peaceful procession."

Police fired rubber bullets and teargas shells to control the situation, said Rajan Kumar Das, additional superintendent of Sunamganj district police.

"They [BNP men] started throwing stones and brick chips to the police and then police took the action. Now the situation is under control."

During the clash, five policemen and two journalists suffered injuries, he confirmed.

The injured took primary treatment at a local hospital, he added.