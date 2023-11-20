14 BNP men get 18 months in prison for assaulting cops in 2015

A Dhaka court today sentenced 14 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations to 18 months' imprisonment in a case filed over assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging their duties in Dhaka's New Market area in 2015.

BNP's Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel, Information Affairs Secretary Azizul Bari Helal and Volunteer Affairs Secretary Mir Sarafat Ali Safu are among the convicts.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah pronounced the verdict in absence of all the convicts.

Before the pronouncement of the judgment, the magistrate cancelled their bail and issued arrest warrants as they remained absent without taking any steps through their lawyers.

The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, the magistrate said in his judgment.

Meanwhile, another Dhaka court today jailed seven leaders and activists of BNP and its associate organisations to 30 months in a case filed over arson attack in the capital's Tejgaon area in May 2013.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi handed down the sentence in presence of Saiful Alam Nirob, former Jubo Dal president who is now in jail, at the courtroom.

Six other convicts remain absconding since the case was filed against them.