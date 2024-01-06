137 arson attacks reported in Dhaka city since Oct 28: fire service

The photo was taken from Dhaka's Shyamoli area on November 1, 2023. Photo: Collected

A total of 137 arson attacks have been reported in Dhaka city in 71 days since October 28, Fire Service and Civil Defence said in a report today.

Of them, 89 fire attacks were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation while 48 in Dhaka North City Corporation.

"A total of 303 arson attacks were reported across the country during this period, leaving eight people dead and five injured," said Talha Bin Jashim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell.

According to the fire service, out of 303 arson attacks across the country, 194 incidents occurred in Dhaka division, 35 in Chattogram, 38 in Rajshahi, nine in Barishal, 10 in Rangpur, five in Khulna, six in Mymensingh, and six in Sylhet division.

A total of 176 buses, 49 trucks, 25 covered vans, five trains, three microbuses, three private cars, 21 motorcycles, one ambulance, 10 pickup trucks, three CNG-run auto rickshaws, one human hauler, three legunas, one fire service water truck, one police van were torched during this period.

Of the 23 establishments, nine educational institutions, five BNP offices, one Awami League office, one police box, one councillor office, two electricity offices, one bus counter, two showrooms, and one Buddhist monastery were burnt during this time, according to fire service.

According to the statistics, arson attacks happened in 47 days of the 71 days. And no fire attack was reported in 24 days.

Analysing the incidents, the fire service found that there were more arson attacks during the night compared to daytime.

A total of 2,959 members of 539 firefighting units worked to douse the fire across the country during this period.