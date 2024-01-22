1,300 sued over clash during eviction drive

Around 1,300 people were sued today over yesterday's clash between police and traders in Khilgaon Kitchen Market during an eviction drive that left several persons including two cops injured.

SM Hafizur Rahman, an employee of Dhaka South City Corporation, filed the case against six named traders and 1,300 others unnamed persons with Shahjahanpur Police Station.

The clash took place around 2:00pm when the police personnel were assisting DSCC officials to carry out the drive at the market.

Of the injured, Mehedi Hasan, 24, a constable of Public Order Management (East Division), was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with pellet injuries while inspector (operations) of Shahjahanpur Police Station Mahidul Islam was admitted to Central Police Hospital, Dhaka with head injuries.

Sujit Kumar Saha, officer-in-charge of Shahjahanpur Police Station, said they are investigating the case and no one has been arrested yet.