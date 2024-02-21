Crime & Justice
Wed Feb 21, 2024 05:24 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 21, 2024 05:48 PM

13-year-old's body recovered from canal in Gazipur

Photo: Collected

Police recovered the body of a 13-year-old in Kaliganj upazila of Gazipur today.

The deceased was identified as Tawheed, 13, son of Kawsar Mia and a student of Narun Madrasa of Jangalia union in Kaliganj.

Tawheed was found dead in Parli canal around 1:00pm today, said Mahatab Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station.

There were no injury marks on the body, the OC told our Gazipur correspondent. "We'll take legal action after investigation," he added.

The body was recovered and sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

