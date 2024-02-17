13 hurt as BCL factions clash again at CU

At least 13 people were injured in a clash between two factions of Chhatra League at Chittagong University yesterday.

The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.

The clash broke out around 5:00pm between BCL factions -- Sixty-Nine and Choose Friends with Care (CFC), said eyewitness.

Sources said activists of both groups took a position at Shah Amanat and Shahjalal halls with sharp weapons and threw brickbats at each others during a three-hour long clash.

"We treated 13 and sent four to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment," said Abu Tayab, chief medical officer of the CU Medical Centre.

Contacted, Saidul Islam, a leader of Sixty-Nine, said,"An activist of CFC insulted a senior member of our group without any reason. However, we are trying to solve this problem."

CFC group leader Sadaf Kabir Khan told reporters that a member of his group was attacked by Sixty-Nine members. "Later our members chased them," he added.

Contacted, CU Proctor Nurul Azim Sikder said they will take legal action against the attackers.

To control the situation, additional police forces have been deployed on the campus, he added.

Earlier on Thursday night, both the groups engaged in a clash over sitting at a tea shop on the campus. At least nine people were injured in this clash, said police.