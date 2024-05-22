13 held over extortions in the name of collecting city tolls

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested 13 people in the capital's Jatrabari and Babubazar areas on charges of extortion in the name of collecting city tolls from various transport vehicles such as inter-district trucks, covered vans, lorries, and CNG-run autorickshaws.

A team of Rab-10 raided the South Jatrabari area around 6:30pm Monday and arrested six people, including one Yusuf Gazi, the mastermind of a city toll collection gang, according to a press release.

The other arrestees are Mohammad Yusuf, Pintu Mia, Bachchu Mia, Md Dalim and Mohammad Ali.

Rab members also seized from their possession Tk 8,410 in cash illegally collected from vehicles and six wooden blunt weapons.

Earlier in the morning, the Rab team arrested seven extortionists from Babu Bazar area and seized Tk 7,350 in cash and several blunt weapons.

The arrestees are gang leader Md Sabbir and his associates Nazir Hossain, Kamal Uddin, Billal Hossain, another Billal Hossain, Nazir Uddin, and Rony Hossain.