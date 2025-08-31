12yr old domestic worker found dead in Dhanmondi home

Rushed to DMCH, declared dead on arrival

A 12-year-old domestic worker was found dead in a house in Dhaka's Dhanmondi last evening.

The victim is Maria Akhtar, 12, daughter of Masud Islam of Tarail upazila of Kishoreganj.

Around 4:30pm, when her body was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival, said Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

The victim had marks on her neck. The body has been kept in the morgue for autopsy, he said.

At the hospital, her employer and a homemaker, Nasrin Sultana, said Maria has been working at her house for three months.

"In the afternoon, I left Maria at home and went to the market. When I returned home around 3:00pm and knocked on the door, I got no response. Later, I opened the door with a spare key and found Maria's body hanging from a fan, with a scarf tied around her neck," she said.

After bringing her body down, she was first taken to Bangladesh Medical University, and later to DMCH, where the doctors examined her and declared her dead.

A crowd, clearly upset, was in front of the woman's house. She was brought to the police station for her safety, said Dhanmondi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kya Shi Nyu Marma.

He said, "We sent the body to DMC morgue for autopsy. We will know more after the post-mortem."

Meanwhile, Maria's grandmother said that they live in the Rayebazar area. In the afternoon, through Maria's employer, they learned that Maria had "hanged herself" and was taken to DMCH.

"Later, upon reaching Dhaka medical, I saw Maria's body. However, we are yet to find out how or why this happened," she said.