123 crude bomb-like objects found in 10 bags

A total of 123 crude bomb-like objects in 10 bags were found in roadside bushes in Damudya upazila of Shariatpur yesterday morning.

Hafizur Rahman Milon, officer-in-charge of Damudya Police Station, said locals first noticed the bags in the bushes in Akalbarish area and informed police. "The objects appear to be crude bombs wrapped in insulation tape," said Milon.

Besides police and army personnel, a bomb disposal team from Dhaka inspected the spot and destroyed the objects, said Nazrul Islam, superintendent of Shariatpur district police.

Police are investigating the incident.