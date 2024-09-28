122 incidents of attacks on minorities since August 5

Speakers tell event

There have been at least 122 incident of attacks on minorities across the country since the ouster of Awami League government on August 5.

Minority Rights Movement, a platform for minority communities, revealed information today at a press conference held in front of the National Museum in Dhaka.

The platform placed eight-point demands, including: conducting trials of post-August 5 attacks on minorities through fast-track tribunals, providing compensation and rehabilitation to the victims of communal violence, enacting a Minority Protection Act, establishing a Ministry for Minority Affairs, upgrading the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust to Hindu Foundation, upgrading the Buddhist and Christian welfare trusts to foundations as well, introducing laws for the recovery and protection of Debottor (religious endowment) properties, properly implementing the Vested Property Return Act, and extending the Durga Puja holiday to five days.

Addressing the briefing, Antu Roy, convener of the platform, claimed none of these attacks were politically motivated.

"The current interim government, media, and police administration are all trying to cover up these incidents by labelling those as politically motivated attacks," he alleged.

"That's why we have compiled this list through field investigations. We visited these locations to verify the incidents first hand. However, the incidents reported from Khulna division have not been included yet, as our investigation is still ongoing there," he also said.

Antu Roy demanded security for members of the minority communities, as well as justice and compensation for the victims of communal attacks.

Representatives of the platform Bakul Barman, Susmita Kar, Sukanto Barman, Banamali Barman, also Linkon Datta also spoke.