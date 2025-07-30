1,200 sued over attack on Hindu homes in Rangpur

Victim families still reeling from shock

Three days after the first round of attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur's Gangachara upazila, a case was filed last night against 1,200 unidentified individuals on vandalism and looting charges.

The attack on the Hindu community in Aldadpur Balapara village of Betgari union took place in two phases -- first on Saturday night and then once again on Sunday afternoon -- by people protesting a Facebook post allegedly by a local teenager, hurting religious sentiment.

"We are withholding the identity of the complainant for security reasons," Gangachara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Al Emran told The Daily Star last night while confirming the filing of the case.

As of last night, no one was arrested in connection with the attacks.

Meanwhile, the army and police remained deployed in the village to avoid any further untoward incidents, the OC added.

However, among victim families, reeling from the attacks on their houses, the trauma is still fresh.

"Now the army and police are deployed in our village. But we don't know what will happen once they leave," said Atul Chandra Roy, who is among those whose houses were vandalised.

Binoy Chandra Mohonto, a small shop owner, said, "They broke into my house and looted 50kg of rice. I could identify many of them. They often join different political rallies. But I didn't dare file a case against them."

This correspondent yesterday visited 20 houses that were vandalised in the area. Local UNO also confirmed the number. Some families, who left the area in the attack's aftermath, returned yesterday.

Sandhya Rani, 45, was seen weeping next to the wreckage of her damaged home at noon.

"We built our house and bought furniture with our hard-earned money. They destroyed it all," she lamented.

"This attack was planned. Someone created a fake Facebook account and posted controversial content just to incite violence," said Sandhya, whose husband is a farmer.

Kamalakanta Roy, another resident of the village, asked, "The accused boy was handed over to the police. Then why was the attack carried out?"

Classes at the Aldadpur High School and the Aladadpur Government Primary School have remained suspended since the attacks.

Some of the students left their houses and took shelter in their relatives' houses.

"Classes have been suspended following UNO's instructions. Although security personnel are deployed, the students and their parents are panicked," said Khagendranath Mohonto, head teacher of the Aldadpur High School.

Jalal Uddin, principal of local Khaleya Khaprikhal School and College, said, "The attack was carried out for looting. The attackers were all outsiders and must be brought to justice."

Sultan Gias Uddin, a teacher at the same college, added, "The accused youth was already in police custody. Yet the attacks happened. This proves the incident was premeditated and coordinated."

Talking to The Daily Star, Gangachara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahmud Hassan Mridha said, "We have already distributed dry food among the victims. They have been provided with wood, bamboo, corrugated roofing sheets, and other materials to repair their houses."

The victims will later be provided with financial assistance, the UNO added.

After the first round of attacks was carried out, a local 17-year-old teenager was arrested on Saturday night in a case was filed over the Cyber Security Act.

He was later produced before a court and subsequently sent to a juvenile correctional centre on Sunday.

CPB, ASK CONDEMNS

In separate statements yesterday, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) condemned the attacks and demanded punishment for the culprits.

ASK, in its statement, said, "The attack is a clear violation of human rights and directly contradicts the constitutional guarantee of equal rights for all citizens."

It demanded immediate identification and legal action against those involved in the attack, ensuring safety, compensation, and rehabilitation of the affected Hindu families.

ASK also urged the state to take effective and assertive measures to prevent such religious incitement and communal violence in the future.

The CPB condemned the "organised attack, vandalism, looting, and torture carried out by a communal group", saying that such incidents have now become a regular occurrence.

"Extremist communal forces are growing increasingly reckless. The current government is failing to fulfil the aspirations of the July uprising… a certain faction is actively working against the spirit of uprising and pushing the country toward instability and communal division," it added.