1,200 BNP-Jamaat men sued in 17 cases in Sylhet

A total of 17 cases were filed accusing around 1,200 leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat in Sylhet over the past 12 days since the BNP and likeminded parties started imposing countrywide blockades, according to police.

Fifty of those sued have so far been arrested in these cases filed with several police stations, said Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner (north) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP).

Of the arrestees, 21 people were identified as accused and the rest unidentified individuals.

Three hundred and eighty-six people were named accused in the cases and the up to 812 were unnamed individuals, he said.

The cases were filed from October 28 to November 10 while 10 cops were injured in the violence in the same period, the police officer said.