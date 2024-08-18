12-yr-old girl knocked unconscious, raped; 2 men sued

Two men have been accused of raping a 12-year-old girl after giving her and her family sweets laced with sedatives in Habiganj's Chunarughat upazila.

They are Billal Miah and Farhad Miah are from the same village, said police.

On Saturday evening, the victim's father filed the case, accusing the duo, confirmed Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chunarughat Police Station.

Police are trying to arrest the accused, who are on the run, Hillol Roy told The Daily Star today.

According to the case statement, the accused were acquainted with the family members of the 12-year-old victim.

On August 12, Billal and Farhad visited the victim's home and brought them sweets laced with sedatives. They gave the sweets to the family around 10:00pm, and the entire family fell unconscious shortly after.

Then, Billal and Farhad raped the girl while she was unconscious, said the case added.

The next morning, the family woke up and found their home in disarray and their daughter in distress. Realising something was wrong, they rushed her to the Upazila Health Complex for medical attention.

Billal is reportedly involved in criminal activities in the area, which further heightened the family's fear of speaking out. However, with community support, they could file the case.

The victim's father, a rickshaw puller, said, "I never imagined they would commit such a heinous crime. We seek severe punishment for these individuals."