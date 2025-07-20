12-yr-old boy was raped, murdered by 2 men in Jatrabari hotel: PBI

One accused arrested, confesses crime before court

The Police Bureau of Investigation yesterday said the 12-year-old boy, who was found dead in a hotel room in Jatrabari on July 13, was raped and murdered by two men who took him there promising to buy him food.

PBI arrested one accused, Al-Amin, 34, from Tongi in Gazipur on Friday.

In a statement, PBI said Al-Amin confessed to his crime before a court yesterday. Efforts are underway to arrest the other accused, Saddam, it added.

On July 14, a mobile team of Jatrabari Police Station recovered an unidentified body from Anwara Hotel in Jatrabari. The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

Sub-inspector Al-Imran filed a case with Jatrabari Police Station, which was later transferred to the PBI. Using video footage and digital forensics, PBI's SI Kabir Hossain identified the accused and arrested him.

According to the PBI, Al-Amin and Saddam met the 12-year-old boy at Kamalapur Railway Station on July 12. When the child inquired about trains to Barishal, the accused informed him there were no trains on that route. The boy told them that he had not eaten for a day.

The two men then took him to the hotel, promising to buy him food and raped him, investigators said. At the hotel, when they again tried to rape him, he resisted; the two then beat him to death, according to the PBI.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abir Hossain of the PBI told The Daily Star that hotel staff found the boy's body while cleaning the room and informed police.

Following the autopsy, the child's body has been kept at the morgue, and police are working to identify the victim, the PBI said.