Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:15 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:19 AM

Most Viewed

12-year-old boy found dead in Dhaka hotel

Police yesterday recovered the body of an unidentified boy from a hotel in the capital's South Sayedabad area.

The boy is estimated to be around 12 years old.

Police suspect he was raped and then suffocated to death.

Police recovered the body from a room on the fifth floor of Hotel Anwara around 12:30pm, said Hasan Bashir, sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

"After being informed by the hotel authorities, we went to the spot and found the boy's body on a bed in a room, which was locked from the outside," said the SI.

Kazi Ramjanul Haque, inspector (investigation) of Jatrabari Police Station, said, "A man had checked into the hotel with the boy, claiming he was his nephew. However, no information about them was found in the hotel's register. After questioning several hotel staffers, we found that they had checked in with the help of one of the managers."

The Criminal Investigation Department has collected evidence from the scene, and CCTV footage from the hotel is being reviewed, he said.

