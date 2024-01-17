Crime & Justice
12 turtles recovered in Ctg, 2 arrested

Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 17, 2024 09:36 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 09:43 PM
Photo: Collected

A drive by a team of the Forest Department today recovered 12 turtles from Chattogram city's Kotwali area.

Two wildlife traders-- Aadesh Barua, 55, and Ripu Barua, 37 -- were arrested during the drive, said Mohammed Ismail, ranger of the Chattogram wildlife division.

"The two were arrested red handed as our team members, in disguise, went to their place to buy the turtles," the ranger told our Chattogram correspondent.

They were produced before court after a case was filed against them, he added.

