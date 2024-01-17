12 turtles recovered in Ctg, 2 arrested

A drive by a team of the Forest Department today recovered 12 turtles from Chattogram city's Kotwali area.

Two wildlife traders-- Aadesh Barua, 55, and Ripu Barua, 37 -- were arrested during the drive, said Mohammed Ismail, ranger of the Chattogram wildlife division.

"The two were arrested red handed as our team members, in disguise, went to their place to buy the turtles," the ranger told our Chattogram correspondent.

They were produced before court after a case was filed against them, he added.