12 trucks with smuggled sugar seized in Pabna, 23 held

Detectives in Pabna seized 12 trucks loaded with 242 tonnes of smuggled sugar last night.

The Detective Branch of Police also arrested 23 suspected people from Kazirhaat ferry ghat of Aminpur on charge of carrying the sugar, our Pabna correspondent reports.

Most of the arrestees are truckers, police said.

Md Emran Mahamud Tuhin, officer-in-charge of Pabna DB police, said that acting on a tip-off a team of the DB men took position in Kazirhaat ferry ghat in the morning.

When the trucks reached the ferry ghat around 11:30 pm, the law enforcers caught them red-handed, he said.

"The truckers could not show any legal documents in this regard, so we caught them and seized the sugar," the DB official added.

Additional Superintendent of Pabna Police Md Masud Alom said that primarily they learned the trucks loaded with sugar were coming from India through Jaintapur border under Sylhet.

"We are investigating the matter to find out the smugglers," he said.

"We are taking legal steps in this connection," he added.