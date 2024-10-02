12 Bangladeshi youths detained for entering India illegally

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 12 Bangladeshi youths early today while returning from India, where they went illegally, through the Shoulmari border in Kurigram's Rowmari upazila.

The group was apprehended near the Char Boalmari area around 5:00am, said Nayek Subedar Ismail Hossain, commander of the Gaytapara border outpost (BOP) under Jamalpur's 45 BGB Battalion.

The detainees are Ashraful Alam, 26, of Kurigram, Tofazzal Hossain, 29, of Mymensingh, Shafiqul Islam, 25, Obaydi Hasan, 22, Nabi Hossain, 26, Forkan Ali, 31, Waliullah, 25, Hazrat Ali, 36, Arif Hossain, 36, of Narayanganj, Manik Mia, 29, of Jamalpur, Mizanur Rahman, 23, of Narsingdi, and Monir Hossain, 38, of Gaibandha.

"They had entered India multiple times illegally. This time, they were detained while trying to return to Bangladesh," Subedar said.

A case has been filed against the youths for illegal border crossing, and they have been handed over to local police for further legal proceedings.