12 arrested over attempted robbery at Rampal plant

Police have arrested 12 persons suspected of their involvement in the attempted robbery and attack on Rampal thermal power plant in Bagerhat in a cased filed in this connection.

Md Shahidul Islam, habildar of Bangladesh Ansar battalion at the power plant, filed the case on Thursday with Rampal Police Station accusing 40 unidentified persons.

The arrestees are Manik Sheikh, 35, Fazlu Gazi, 55, Salam Sheikh, 30, Moni Gazi, 40, Noor Nabi Sheikh, 19, Asad Molla, 33, Abdullah, 33, Bayzid, 37, Rubel Sheikh, 26, Manzoor Gazi, 28, and Ashabur Gazi, 29. All of them are from Rampal upazila.

"Police arrested them from different areas in the upazila on Thursday. One of the arrestees, Ashabur Gazi, has a bullet injury likely sustained during the incident, and has been admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment under police custody," said Somen Das, officer-in-charge of Rampal Police Station.

"The 11 others were produced before the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Kamrul Azad yesterday, showing them arrested in the case. The court ordered to send them to jail. We are conducting drives to arrest other accused," the OC added.

According to the case statement, around 50-60 armed robbers entered the power plant from near the third tower of the material yard at around 10:30pm on Wednesday and attacked the security personnel and Ansar members on duty.

The plant's security superviser Akram, watchmen Md Sheikh Saidul Islam, Mintu Bairagi, Brazen Mandal and Ansar habildar Kamal Pasha were seriously injured in the attack, it also said.

To save lives and protect government's property, Kamal Pasha fired 30 rounds with a firearm, which compelled the attackers to flee. However, they managed to snatch away around 1,500 kilogrammes of iron from the material yard worth around Tk 90,000, the statement added.

The injured were undergoing treatment at KMCH and Rampal Upazila Health Complex.