UNB, Dhaka
Tue Oct 15, 2024 07:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 07:41 PM

1,131 cases, Tk 47 lakh collected in fines for breaching traffic rules: DMP

Photo: Anisur Rahman

The traffic division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed 1,131 cases and collected over Tk 47 lakh in fines during drives against traffic rule violators yesterday.

Talebur Rahman, DC (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), shared the information in a media release today.

Additionally, 223 vehicles were impounded, and 68 others were towed during the drives conducted in different parts of the capital.

The drive will continue to maintain discipline on roads, he said.

