11-yr-old’s body found in canal

The body of an 11-year-old boy was found in a canal near his home in Jhalakathi's Rajapur upazila on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, Shahriar Islam Towhid, son of Milon Howlader, was a fourth-grade school student.

His father, Milon, said Towhid went missing on his way back home from school, and later, his body, which bore several injury marks, was found floating in the canal.

Towhid was taken to a hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

He demanded justice for his son's murder.

Firoz Kamal, officer-in-charge of Rajapur Police Station, said, "The boy's body was found in the Tafalbari canal and it has been sent for an autopsy."

Police will conduct an investigation in this connection and take the necessary legal actions, he added.