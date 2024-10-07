11 'godfathers' among 1,200 arrested in narcotics control drive: DNC

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has claimed to have arrested 11 suspected godfathers of drug trade in raids in one month.

Khondker Mostafizur Rahman, DNC director general, revealed the information at a press briefing held at the department's headquarters today.

He said the DNC conducted 5,264 raids across the country between September 4 and October 5 and arrested of 1,299 individuals, including 89 top drug dealers.

Mostafizur said during the drives, DNC seized huge cache of illegal substances and liquor.

He said they recovered 3,09,101 yaba pills, 3.76kg of heroin, 1.1kg of crystal meth (ice), 3,774 bottles of Phensedyl, 2,416 bottles of foreign liquor, 2,416 cans of beer, 5,791 Tapentadol tablets, 1,380 litres of brewed liquor, 664.2kg of cannabis, and 4,222 ampoules of injectable drugs.

Additionally, authorities seized a shotgun, 51 rounds of bullets, nine vehicles, and Tk 21,11,780 in cash.

The special operation, which began on September 4, is part of the DNC's ongoing efforts to control the distribution and consumption of illegal drugs in the country.

Additionally, the DNC has been working to expand the capacity and services of both government and private rehabilitation centres to better treat drug addiction and help build a drug-free society.