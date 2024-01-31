11 to die for murder in Joypurhat

A Joypurhat court today sentenced 11 persons to death in a case filed for murdering a man over enmity in 2002.

The court also fined Bedarul Islam, Monwar Hossain, Tutul Ali, Masud Rana, Sarwar Rawshan Sumon, Moshiur Rahman, Nazrul Islam, Md Shahi, Suzan Mia, Abdur Rahim, and Dablu Mia Tk 50,000 each, court sources said.

Abbas Uddin, judge of the District and Sessions Judge Court-2, delivered the verdict in the presence of five convicts, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Six of the convicts -- Nazrul, Bedarul, Tutul, Suzan, Abdur, and Dablu -- are on the run.

According to the prosecution, one Moazzem Hossain was picked up on June 28, 2002 from Chitra Cinema Hall in Joypurhat town. Criminals tortured and left him near Joypurhat-Jamalganj road.

The family filed a murder case with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station.

Police submitted a charge sheet accusing 11 persons in 2003.