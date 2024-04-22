11 cases against Khaleda: Court to hold charge framing hearing on July 29

Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:44 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:47 PM

Crime & Justice

Khaleda Zia Health Condition
Star file photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia while being taken at BSMMU for treatment.

A Dhaka court today fixed July 29 for hearing on charge framing of 11 cases, including a sedition case, filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, set up at Keraniganj Central Jail, adjourned today's hearing and set the new date, said Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal.

The adjournment came following petitions submitted by the defence, citing different reasons.

Khaleda, who is out of jail following an executive order from the government, is now sick and she is taking treatment at her Gulshan residence.

Among the 11 cases, 10 were filed in the first three months of 2015 over arson attacks, while the other one was filed with a Dhaka court on charge of making seditious comments on freedom fighters and martyrs of the Liberation War.

Three other corruption cases against Khaleda -- Gatco, Niko and Boropukuria coalmine -- are now pending with three other special courts in Dhaka.

Two more cases are pending with the Second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

