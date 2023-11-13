11 cases against Khaleda: Charge framing hearing on January 14

A Dhaka court today fixed January 14 for hearing on charge framing of 11 cases, including a sedition case, filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, set up at the Keraniganj Central Jail, adjourned today's hearing and set the new date, said Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal.

The adjournment came following petitions submitted by the defence, citing various reasons.

Khaleda, who is out of jail following an executive order from the government, was earlier admitted to Evercare Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Among the 11 cases, 10 were filed in the first three months of 2015 over arson attacks, while the other one was filed with a Dhaka court on charge of making seditious comments on freedom fighters and martyrs of the Liberation War.

Three other corruption cases against Khaleda -- Gatco, Niko and Boropukuria coalmine -- are now pending with three other special courts in Dhaka.

Two more cases are pending with the Second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.