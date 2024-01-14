Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 14, 2024 11:41 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 11:45 AM

Crime & Justice

11 cases against Khaleda: Charge framing hearing on February 14

Khaleda Zia treatment
Star file photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia while she was taken at BSMMU for treatment.

A Dhaka court today fixed February 14 for hearing on charge framing of 11 cases, including one filed over sedition, filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court set up at Keraniganj Central Jail set the new date and adjourned today's hearing, said Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal.

The adjournment came following petitions submitted by the defence, citing various reasons.

Khaleda, who is out of jail following an executive order from the government, is now sick and was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Among the 11 cases, 10 were filed in the first three months of 2015 over arson attacks, while the other one was filed with a Dhaka court on charge of making seditious comments on freedom fighters and martyrs of the Liberation War.

Three other corruption cases against Khaleda -- Gatco, Niko and Boropukuria coalmine -- are now pending with three other special courts in Dhaka.

Two more cases are pending with the Second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

