11 BNP men sentenced to jail in 2013 explosives case

Court Correspondent
Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 04:15 AM
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced 11 BNP leaders and activists to seven years' rigorous imprisonment each in a case filed under Explosive Substances Act in 2013.

They are Dhaka north Jubo Dal unit's former president SM Jahangir, SI Tutul, Abdul Awal, Mohammad Monir Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Monir Hossain, Nasim Ahmed Apu, Ashraful Islam, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Engineer Fakhrul Islam, and Md Shahin.

Judge Mamunur Rahman Siddiqui handed down the sentence in presence of Jahangir. The court issued conviction arrests against the other 10, who are absconding.

As per the case statement, the accused gathered near Azampur Rail Gate area in Uttara and blasted crude bombs during a blockade called by BNP-led alliance on November 26, 2013.

