109 including ex-info minister, 28 journos sued

Former information minister Mohammad Ali Arafat and 28 journalists were among 109 people from Chattogram city shown accused in a case filed today over attempting abduction, assault, and publishing fake news centring the student protests.

Hasina Mamtaz, a teacher of Mohara Sayra Khatun Quaderya Girls High School and College, filed the case with the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Juel Deb.

The court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation's Chattogram Metropolitan Unit to investigate the case, according to court sources.

Among the accused are: Hasina Mohiuddin, mother of ex-education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury; Suklal Das of Dainik Azadi; Reaz Haidar Chowdhury and Azhar Mahmud of Bangladesh Pratidin; Pramal Kanti Dey Komol of Somoy TV; Anupam Shil of Independent TV; Debdulal Bhoumik, secretary of Chattogram Press Club; Ratan Kanti Debasis; Tapan Chowkrabarty of Banglanews24.com; photographer Uzzal Kanti Dhar; BFUJ leader Kazi Mohsin; Ekramul Haque Bulbul of Ekushey TV; Ramen Das Gupta of Sarabangla.net; Mintu Chowdhury and Uttam Sen Gupta of BDnews24.com; Kutub Uddin of Samakal; Hritik Nayon; Rahul Das; Subal Barua of Pratidiner Bangladesh; Runa Ansari of Deepto TV; Rafiqul Bahar of Ekushey TV; Ayon Sharma of Chattogram Pratidin; Aminul Islam Munna, photojournalist of Dainik Azadi; Bishwajit Raha; Masudul Hoque of DBC News; Rashed Mahmud; Hamid Ullah of Amader Somoy; Samresh Baiddya of Bhorer Kagoj; Showrav Bhattacharya of Cplus; Awami League leader Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor; former Chhatra League leader Nurul Azim Rony, and 50-60 unnamed others.

Contacted, Hasina Mamtaz alleged that the journalists had produced false and fabricated contents concealing the true events during the student movement instead of publishing objective reports.