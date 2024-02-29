100 injured as rival groups clash in B’baria

Police arrest 33

Over 100 people including three policemen were injured in a clash between two rival groups in Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar upazila yesterday.

The clash took place at Bulla village under the Harashpur union of the upazila between 7:00am and 10:00am. At least 10 houses were vandalised during the clashes, said Md Asadul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bijoynagar Police Station.

Police had to fire four rounds of rubber bullets to bring the situation under control, he said, adding that 33 people have been arrested so far.

Of the injured, 69 were taken to Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

According to the locals and police, Kawsar Mia, the current Union Parishad member and Harashpur Union Juba League president, has been at odds with Joynal Mia, former UP member and BNP president of Bulla ward, since the last Union Parishad election.

They both were candidates in the polls where Kawsar won.

The enmity deepened when Aruna Begum, daughter of Kawsar Mia fled with Mohsin Mia, son of Abdul Ahad from Joynal Mia's side, and got married three months ago, they added.

Locals said Kawsar filed a case against nine people which subsequently put Mohsin and his uncle Mozammel Haque in jail for one and a half months.

Locals said the hostilities led to yesterday's clash when hundreds of supporters from both sides attacked each other with locally-made sharp weapons.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said the OC.

Police in the afternoon raided Brahmanbaria General Hospital and detained 23 people. Ten more were arrested from Bulla village, he added.

Kawsar Mia, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, refused to talk to this correspondent.

However, HM Sumon, Kawsar's nephew and president of Harashpur Union Chhatra League, claimed that Joynal attacked them due to animosity stemming from losing the UP election.

Joynal Mia could not be reached over the phone despite several attempts.

Contacted, Sarwar Rahman, chairman of Harashpur Union Parishad, said he tried to calm the situation in the morning but failed.

Additional police have been deployed to avoid further clashes, said Md Billal Hossain, additional superintendent of police (Brahmanbaria Sadar and Bijoynagar Circle).

Normalcy has returned in the area, he claimed.