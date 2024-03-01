10 undocumented Bangladeshis detained in Malaysia

Ten undocumented Bangladeshi migrant workers were detained in Malaysia during separate drives on Thursday, The New Straits Times reported today.

Immigration enforcement officers detained 14 undocumented migrants, including two Bangladeshis, on board south-bound express busses at the Skudai toll plaza on Thursday, according to the report published online.

Johor Immigration Department Director Baharuddin Tahir said 73 foreigners were screened, and 14 aged between 23 and 50 were detained.

Among them, six were Indonesians, including four women, five Indian men, two Bangladeshi men, and a Pakistani man.

In Pengerang, Kota Tinggi, 15 illegal migrants, including a woman, were detained on Thursday.

Baharuddin said the operation, code-named 'Op Bersama' and held from 10:00am to 1:00pm, saw the involvement of several federal and state government agencies.

Following public tip-offs, enforcement officers raided 15 spots and rounded up 38 foreigners for inspection.

Eight Bangladeshis, five Indonesians, a Pakistani, and an Indian national failed to produce valid documents.

Baharuddin said the Immigration Department, together with other relevant authorities, would intensify enforcement efforts to curb illegal immigration in the state.

He also urged foreign workers without valid travel documents to participate in the Migrant Repatriation Programme, implemented by the Malaysian government to facilitate their return.