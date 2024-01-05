10 injured as supporters of AL, independent candidates clash in Jamalpur: police

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between the activists of Awami League candidate Engineer Mahbubur Rahman Helal and independent candidate Dr Murad Hasan in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila last night, police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, said Resident Medical Officer of the health complex Rabiul Islam.

Police and witnesses said when a procession brought out by the supporters of the AL candidate were crossing Sarishabari bus stand, the supporters of Murad, also former state minister, launched an attack on them, triggering a clash.

At least 10 people from both sides were injured during the clash, they said.

Later, the supporters of Murad and Mahbubur blocked the Jamalpur-Sarishabari road for around 30 minutes, blaming each other for launching the attack and demanding fair justice.

Mahbubur Rahman said, "When my supporters were passing Sarishabari bus stand area, a group of people attacked the procession and five of my supporters suffered injuries in the attack."

Murad could not be reached for his comment over phone.

Mushfiqur Rahman, officer in charge of Sarishabari Police Station, said on information, police rushed to the spot immediately and brought the situation under control.

Legal action will be taken if any written complaint is received regarding the incident, he added.