10 injured in clash at Harijan colony in Bangshal

At least 10 people were injured in a clash at Miranzilla Harijan Colony in Dhaka's Bangshal area this afternoon.

Of the injured, four were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Md Masud, an assistant sub-inspector of the hospital's police outpost.

The clash took place around 12:45pm between colony residents and followers of Dhaka South City Corporation's ward-33 Councillor Md Awal Hossain, reports our staff correspondent, who was present at the spot.

The DSCC is planning to relocate 66 people to the colony and remove the current residents, according to a notice issued by the city corporation.

On the other hand, there is a High Court stay order barring the eviction of colony residents till July 13.

DSCC Executive Magistrate Md Muniruzzaman said he visited the area today and sat at a nearby school to talk to contractors and engineers about the utility problems of the colony.

He said they did not go there to evict anyone.

President of Nari Mukti Kendra Sima Datta, who was present during the clash, said when the magistrate entered the colony, local councillors and their men tried to enter.

When the colony residents tried to bar the locals from entering, the latter started attacking them with brick chunks and the residents retaliated, she said.

The magistrate is witness to the incident, she added.

When the magistrate was asked who started the clash, he said they would identify the culprits after analysing video clips.

Moinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bangshal Police Station, said they went to the spot and brought the situation under control.