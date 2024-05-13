10 injured in clash between supporters of two UZ chairman candidates

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between the supporters of two rival upazila chairman candidates in Pabna's Atghoria upazila on Sunday night.

The clash ensued between supporters of Tanvir Hossain and his rival candidate Saiful Islam Kamal in Motigasa village of the upazila.

Locals said the incident occurred around 10:00pm when Kamal's men attacked Tanvir's supporters, who were returning to their localities after opening an election camp.

The injured were admitted to Atghoria Upazila Health Complex.

Tanvir, also the incumbent chairman of Atghoria Upazila Parishad, and Kamal blamed each other for the violence, said Md Hadiul Islam, officer-in-charge of Atghoria Police Station.

He said police were investigating the incident.