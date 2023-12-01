10 injured in BCL factional clash

Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Fri Dec 1, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 1, 2023 12:28 AM

Photo: Collected

Around 10 people were allegedly injured in a clash between two factions of the Chhatra League in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj yesterday.

According to locals, leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies started to gather in the Natunbazar area in the morning on the occasion of the submission of nomination papers by Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury, the AL nominated candidate for Habiganj-1.

During the programme, two factions of BCL—one led by Nazimuddaula Chowdhury, the convener of upazila BCL, and another by BCL leader Zahidul Islam Rubel—locked in clashes over establishing supremacy, said Masuk Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nabiganj Police Station.

Nazimuddaula and Zahidul blamed each other for the clash. Both of them claimed that at least five of their followers sustained injuries.

"Previous enmity led to the clash," OC Masuk said, adding that police brought the situation under control.

