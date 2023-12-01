10 injured in AL, Jatiya Party clash

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between the supporters of Awami League and Jatiya Party in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj yesterday.

The incident happened in Nunertek area under Barodi union, said police.

Locals and police said there has been a longstanding rivalry between the UP member of ward-6 Baradi Osman Gani and Jubo League's ward committee general secretary Sukkur Mahmud. Their conflict has intensified ahead of the upcoming general election.

Yesterday, the two groups used sharp weapons in the clash. Mahbubur Rahman Babul, UP chairman, said an argument over setting up stalls at a local fair led to the conflict.

Jubo League leader Sukkur Mahmud said, "UP member Osman Gani and his associate Jatiya Party leader Jakaria attacked us following a trifling matter."

Denying the allegation, Osman Gani said his men were beaten by Sukkur Mahmud's followers.

Sonargaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge said the clash left the people from both the groups injured. Legal actions will be taken in this regard, he added.