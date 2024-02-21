10 injured in AL infighting

At least 10 people were injured in an infighting between two factions of the Awami League in Munshiganj yesterday.

Witnesses said incident took place in Bakultala area in Sadar upazila around noon.

Police said there has been a dispute between Adhara union Awami League general secretary Suruj Mia and ward-2 AL president Ali Hossain Sarkar over establishing supremacy in the area.

Yesterday, the followers of Suruj Mia opened fire on Ali Hossain's people near Bakultala High School, injuring three people -- Shakeel, 22, Jewel, 25, and Aynal, 35.

The injured were taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, said Dr Shaibal Basak of its emergency department.

Of the injured, Shakeel and Jewel were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment, he said.

Following the incident, the supporters of Ali Hossain exploded crude bombs and vandalised five shops of their rivals at the village, said locals.

Contacted, Suruj Mia said, "Our supporters were attacked by Ali Hossain's people. They vandalised about seven shops and threw around 20 crude bombs, injuring four to five of our men. But I don't know about the bullet-shots."

However, Ali Hossain Sarkar said, "Suruj Mia's people attacked our supporters with weapons at Bakultala. Three of them -- Jewel, Shakeel and Aynal -- were shot. Several others were also injured in the attack. But I don't know about vandalising their shops."

Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Thandar Khairul Hasan said the incident happened to establish dominance in the area.

Legal action will be taken after investigation, he said.