10 including local Jubo Dal leader jailed in robbery case

A Narayanganj court today sentenced 10 people, including a local Jubo Dal leader, to seven years in prison in a robbery case filed with Siddhirganj Police Station in 2006.

The convicts are: Mofazzal Hossain Anwar, 45, joint convener of Jubo Dal's Narayanganj city unit; Nuruddin alias Bachir alias Bishu, 54; Suman Mia, 41; Monir Hossain alias Tolla Monir, 63; Abul Kalam, 54; Aslam, 54; Mamun, 49; Billal, 49; Kana Islam, 49; and Masum alias Noakhaillya Masum, 44.

Mominul Haque, judge of Narayanganj Additional District and Sessions Judge's court, delivered the verdict this afternoon, said Additional Public Prosecutor Omar Faruk Nayan.

Anwar, Nuruddin, Suman, Aslam, and Mamun were present in court when the judgement was announced, said Nayan, adding that the rest are on the run.

According to the prosecution, a robbery took place at a house in Godnail Enayetnagar area of Siddhirganj in Narayaganj in the early hours of July 31, 2006. The house owner, Advocate Md Mofizul Islam, filed a case with Siddhirganj Police Station against unidentified persons later.

After examining witnesses and documents, the judge handed down the verdict today.