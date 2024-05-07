10 hurt as 2 BCL factions clash in Ctg

At least 10 people were injured as two factions of Chhatra League clashed outside Government Hazi Muhammad Mohsin College in Chattogram city's Gani Bakery area yesterday afternoon.

Police and witnesses said the clash broke out after members of the college and Chawakbazar thana units of Chhatra League engaged in chase and counter-change near the main gate of the college around 12:40pm.

Chhatra League sources said college unit BCL members became involved in an altercation with Chawkbazar thana BCL men when Jahid, president of Chawkbazar thana BCL, and his supporters verbally abused the other activists of the students' front.

On information, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control, said Wali Uddin Akbar, officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar Police Station,.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Jahid alleged that college unit BCL men attacked them without any provocation when they went to the college gate area to rent three three-wheelers.

Mohsin college BCL leader Kazi Nayem said, "Jahid and his men attacked us when our activists were returning to the campus after holding a rally. They pelted us with brick chunks and attacked our college gate, leaving several students injured."

He said they would file a case in this connection.