10 get life term for killing man in Joypurhat

A Joypurhat court today sentenced 10 persons to life term imprisonment for killing a man over land dispute in Kalai upazila in 2015.

The convicts -- Joynal Mondal, 67, Mozammel Haque, 65, Mofazzal Hossain, 63, Mostafa, 42, Mofser Ali, Mahfuzar Rahman, 48, Masud Hossain, Mamunur Rashid, 45, Samsuddin, 41, and Belal Uddin, 40 -- were present during the judgement.

Judge Nurul Islam of Additional District and Sessions Judge Court delivered the verdict, said public prosecutor Abu Nasim Md Shamim Imam, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each, in default of which they will have to suffer two more years in jail, said the PP.

According to the case, the ten were filling the land of farmer Abdus Samad at Awra village in Kalai on July 5, 2015. When his sons Saidul and Shariful protested, they stabbed Saidul.

Saidul died at a hospital in Dhaka on 14 July.