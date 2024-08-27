10-day remand sought for Inu

Police today sought a 10-day remand for Hasanul Haq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and former information minister, in a case filed over the death of Abdul Wadud in the New Market area on July 19 during the quota reform protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider is scheduled to hear the remand prayer this afternoon, a sub-inspector working in the court, told The Daily Star.

Inu was arrested yesterday from one of his relatives' house in Uttarain connection with the case.

On August 21, Abdur Rahman, a brother-in-law of the victim, filed the case with New Market Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Inu, Menon and 128 others.

Besides this case, Inu has been accused in several other cases after Hasina resigned and fled on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising.

He is also facing charges of crimes against humanity along with Hasina at the International Crimes Tribunal.

Inu was a key partner of the Awami League-led 14-party coalition that was in power from January 6, 2009, to August 5, 2024.

He was information minister from September 2012 till the first week of January 2019.