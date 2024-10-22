Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 10:33 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 11:47 AM

Crime & Justice

10-day remand sought for Barrister Sumon in attempted murder case

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 10:33 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 11:47 AM
Collected from Facebook

Police today sought 10-day remand for Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, a former independent lawmaker, in an attempted murder case filed over shooting a Jubo Dal leader during the quota reform protests.

"Barrister Sumon will be produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka this noon. Later, a hearing will be held on the remand prayer," said a sub-inspector working at the court.

On September 23, Ridoy Mia, a Jubo Dal leader, filed the case with Mirpur Model Police Station against 50 people, including Sumon and some top Awami League leaders, for shooting and injuring him in the city's Mirpur area on July 19 during the quota reform protests.

Police arrested Sumon from the city's Mirpur area.

Barrister Sumon arrested in Dhaka

Around 1:15am today, prior to his arrest, Sumon posted on his verified Facebook account, saying, "I am going with the police. Will see you at the court. Pray for me."

Sumon was elected as an independent MP for Habiganj-4 in last general election, defeating Awami League candidate Md Mahbub Ali, former state minister for civil aviation and tourism, by nearly one lakh votes.

A practising lawyer at the Supreme Court, Sumon was expelled from his position in the Jubo League central committee in 2021.

He became a public figure for sharing his views on financial crime, corruption, and other social issues.

